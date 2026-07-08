The Indian T20I team, coached by Gautam Gambhir and led by new captain Shreyas Iyer, is clearly in trouble after losing four matches since its T20 World Cup 2026 title victory. Suryakumar Yadav, the skipper who led the side to glory earlier this year in Ahmedabad, was dropped from the side due to his poor batting form. Iyer was made the new captain but is still looking for his first win in the role. Meanwhile, India suffered an embarrassing 2-0 series whitewash at the hands of Ireland. To add to their troubles, the team has now gone 2-0 down against England in a five-match series. While the opening game was washed out due to rain, the Three Lions humbled India in the next two to move into a commanding position.

India dropped Sanju Samson, the Player of the Tournament at the T20 World Cup 2026, after the first T20I against England. Samson, who scored 5, 0 and 1 after the mega event, lost his spot to 15-year-old wonderkid Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

In the third T20I against England, India were bowled out for 74 in response to England's 201 for 7. Many experts and fans are demanding that Tilak Varma, who has not been in form of late, be dropped for Samson. Former India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar shared his views on the topic with the broadcaster.

"I really feel that if you have to get Sanju Samson back in, you want to position him in a place where he can succeed. Now, just because you want to bring him in, you're going to bat him at No. 4, 5 or 6. It's not something he's done a lot. It's not something he's been successful at," Nayar said.

The former India batter added that either the team management should give Samson a spot in the top three or keep him out of the side.

"He's been best suited when he's opened or batted in the top three. So if you aren't giving him that position, then I feel it's better that you don't play Sanju Samson and instead stick with the kind of batting line-up India has," he said.

"You don't want to press the panic button. You don't want to make changes for the sake of it. If Sanju Samson has to come in, that's all the management has to do: position him in a place where he can succeed," Abhishek added.

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