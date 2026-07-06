Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar was left surprised by the exclusion of Sanju Samson from the second T20I against England on Saturday. India dropped the wicketkeeper-batter to hand 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi his international debut. Samson had played a pivotal role in India's recent T20 World Cup triumph, earning the Player of the Tournament award, making his exclusion after a solitary low score a talking point among fans and former cricketers alike. He returned with scores of 5, 0 and 1 in three T20I knocks after the world event.

While Manjrekar was happy to see Sooryavanshi making his senior India debut, he suggested that India could have pushed Samson down the order to number three.

"Great to see Vaibhav in India colours," Manjrekar posted on X.

"But what about Samson! Dropped?? Are you kidding me! No, I guess, injured. Let's hope it's injury. Or it's the most bizarre selection. Could have easily batted at 3 if you wanted to get Vaibhav in," he added.

Great to see Vaibhav in India colours. But what about Samson! Dropped?? Are you kidding me!



No, I guess, injured. Let's hope it's injury. Or it's the most bizarre selection.



Could have easily batted at 3 if you wanted to get Vaibhav in. — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) July 5, 2026

Sooryavanshi was dismissed for just 14 on his debut, but the youngster showed fearless intent, hitting two big sixes in his 10-ball stay at the crease.

England clinched a four-wicket win to take a 1-0 lead in the five-game series. While the hosts need just two wins to clinch the series, the visitors need to win the remaining three games after the first T20I ended in a washout.

Former India batter Ambati Rayudu also urged fans not to overlook Samson's recent contributions after the wicketkeeper-batter was left out of India's playing XI.

Rayudu acknowledged the excitement surrounding Sooryavanshi's debut but reminded fans of Samson's achievements in India's recent T20 triumph.

"Let's spare a thought for Sanju Samson... very happy to see Vaibhav make his debut, and it deserves a celebration, but let's not forget that Sanju was the man of the tournament in the T20 World Cup just 3 T20 games ago," Rayudu wrote on X.

While welcoming the new face into the national side, Rayudu also expressed confidence that Samson would use the setback as motivation and return stronger.

"I just hope he comes back strong and also wish Vaibhav a very long and record-shattering career," Rayudu added.

(With IANS Inputs)

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