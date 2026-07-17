Star India batter Rohit Sharma's parents have reportedly reached London ahead of the third and final ODI against England at Lord's on Sunday. This comes amid buzz over a report claiming that the series-decider could be his last match for India in the format. Rohit has managed scores of 11 and 26 in the first two matches, raising concerns over his future with the Indian team heading into the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.

According to a report by Crex, Rohit's parents, Gurunath and Purnima Sharma, have travelled to London ahead of the series-decider.

"Rohit Sharma's parents have already reached London and will be present at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground to watch the final ODI of the IND vs ENG series," the report said.

If reports are to be believed, the Ajit Agarkar-led national selection committee has decided to move on from the veteran batter in the 50-over format, with an eye on giving more opportunities to young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal ahead of the 2027 Men's ODI World Cup.

Meanwhile, England levelled the three-match series with a four-wicket win over India in Cardiff. Put in to bat, India rode on half-centuries from Virat Kohli (55) and Shreyas Iyer (56) to post 233. In reply, Joe Root slammed an unbeaten 99 to anchor England's successful chase.

The former England captain was left stranded one run short of a century after Gus Atkinson struck the winning boundary with 35 balls to spare. Reflecting on Root's knock, Anil Kumble highlighted his traditional ODI approach and ability to absorb pressure.

"Joe Root is to England what Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are to India. Root is the only batter in that England side who still plays with an old-school ODI mindset. The other batters came out attacking from the start, but Root took his time, anchored the innings, and brought calmness to the chase," Kumble told Jio Hotstar.

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