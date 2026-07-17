Indian cricket is abuzz with speculation about the curtains coming down on one of the most illustrious ODI batters, Rohit Sharma's career. The speculation had intensified even before the England series as BCCI and Team India chalk out plans for next year's ODI World Cup. Rohit Sharma will be over 40 by the time India play the ODI World Cup in late 2027. While his form has been decent, the fact that an in-form younger opener, Yashasvi Jaiswal, has been waiting on the sidelines for a long time has not escaped anyone's attention. On Thursday, multiple reports claimed that the third India vs England ODI at Lord's on July 19 might be the last time Rohit will be picked for the Indian team.

The Indian Express reported that Rohit met with BCCI officials during the ongoing three-match ODI series against England, and the opener 'wasn't happy' with their decision.

The report further claimed that the BCCI selection committee has informed Rohit that they have decided to 'move on' from the former India captain after the ODI series. The selection committee reportedly spoke with Sharma, along with coach Gautam Gambhir, last week.

The BCCI selectors are intent on giving youngsters like Yashasvi Jaiswal game time while looking ahead to the 2027 World Cup.

"The selectors have decided that henceforth they will not select Rohit Sharma in ODIs. If he wants to bow out gracefully or chooses not to call it a day immediately, that is entirely his personal decision. However, the message is clear: the selectors will not pick him for ODIs after the game at Lord's on Sunday," a BCCI source told IANS on Thursday.

On May 7, 2025, Rohit quit Test cricket ahead of India's five-match tour of England and was shortly replaced by Shubman Gill as the Test captain. In 286 ODI games, Rohit has amassed 11,731 runs and firmly established himself in Indian cricket folklore as one of the most explosive and dependable openers in the 50-over format.

He also led India with aplomb in 56 ODIs, including guiding the side to the 2023 World Cup final with his all-out attacking approach and astute leadership. Rohit also captained India to the 2025 Men's Champions Trophy triumph in the UAE.

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