The third and final ODI against England won't be Rohit Sharma's last for India, confirmed BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia on Friday. This statement from the official came after multiple reports claimed that the series-decider against the Three Lions could be Rohit's last game in India colours and that he might opt to retire with the conclusion of the contest. As these reports came during his poor batting form, the update only fuelled the speculation about his future. It spread like wildfire, and eventually Saikia had to come forward to clarify that all of it was false.

While Saikia cleared the air on the issue, there are reports that Gautam Gambhir, Ajit Agarkar, and Rohit Sharma have been sharing a strained relationship in the recent past.

A PTI report on Friday claimed that it was Rohit who requested Gautam Gambhir during the Indian Premier League 2024 to coach India. Kolkata Knight Riders were playing against Mumbai Indians in an away game at the Wankhede Stadium when Rohit made the request. Rahul Dravid was set to leave the post of India's head coach, and Rohit wanted Gambhir to take up that role.

As per the shared details, Rohit went up to Gambhir during an evening training session at Wankhede and said, "Gauti bhai Indian team mein aa jaao (Gauti bhai, join the Indian team)." To this, Gambhir had apparently replied: "If you remain captain, I will definitely join."

The report further stated that the relationship between Rohit and Gambhir deteriorated during India's 0-3 drubbing by New Zealand at home. It added that the bond worsened during India's tour of Australia in 2024-25.

On the eve of the Sydney Test, Rohit was engrossed in a prolonged discussion with Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar at the SCG during the team's training. The batter reportedly wanted to sit out for the match owing to his poor form, but Agarkar didn't approve his request, claimed the agency in its report. It stated that Agarkar advised Rohit not to "sit out" as his selection for the next series in England, six months later, would be an issue.

Rohit apparently wanted to quit Tests and announce his retirement the very next day. But when he gave an interview to the broadcasters, he was famously quoted as saying: "I am a father of two. I know what is good for me." Agarkar and Gambhir were left stunned, and this led to a breakdown in "mutual trust", claimed PTI.

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