Former India head coach and renowned commentator Ravi Shastri offered a heartfelt reaction to reports of veteran batter Rohit Sharma's retirement. On Thursday, during India's second ODI of the three-match series against England, The Indian Express reported that Rohit is set to bid farewell to international cricket on Sunday at Lord's. India will face England in the third and final ODI of the series on Sunday, and fans have been left emotional by the possibility that it could be Rohit's final appearance in Indian colours.

While there has been no official confirmation of the report, Shastri, who was on commentary duty during the second ODI, revealed that a meeting had taken place between Rohit and the selection committee.

"It's buzzing in the media box, in the press box. Just came from there and you don't know how much it's true, whether it's a rumour. The fact is, they've had a word with him. He's had a word with them, and he's pushing 40," Shastri said on air.

"That's been one of the great giants of the white ball game. Three double hundreds. Just made batting look easy. India missed out on winning the ODI World Cup. He's got the record for the most hundreds in the World Cup. Five of them in the UK in the 2019 edition," he added.

Meanwhile, fellow commentator Ian Ward described Rohit as "the most elegant player" and praised the veteran opener for the immense joy he has brought to cricket fans with his batting over the years.

"If it is his last game and he's given fans all around the world so much joy with the way he's gone about his batting. One of the most elegant players to play in a powerful game," said Ian Ward.

"Those are the rumours about Rohit, and we will find out in due course whether Lord's will be his last game," he added.

If reports are to be believed, the Ajit Agarkar-led national selection committee has decided to move on from the veteran batter in the 50-over format, with an eye on giving more opportunities to young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal ahead of the 2027 Men's ODI World Cup, which will be held in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

Featured Video Of The Day

FIFA World Cup 2026 | Argentina Fans Sing & Dance After Dramatic Comeback Against Egypt