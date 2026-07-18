The BCCI selection committee has reportedly made up its mind regarding Rohit Sharma's future, with Sunday's Lord's ODI against England expected to be his last. For Ajit Agarkar and his colleagues, the time has come to move on from the former captain and give opportunities to Yashasvi Jaiswal, as the team builds a formidable squad for the 2027 ODI World Cup. Rohit, since announcing his retirement from Tests, has put a lot of hard work into his physical fitness. However, the selectors are reportedly unhappy with his performances.

According to a report in the Times of India, the selectors had made up their minds about dropping Rohit after the home ODI series against Afghanistan. In fact, the report made a rather explosive claim, suggesting Rohit declined to rest for the third ODI of the series when the team management suggested giving Jaiswal an opportunity. As a result, skipper Shubman Gill had to bat at the number three spot, replacing Virat Kohli, who was unavailable for the series.

"The selectors had made up their minds to drop him after the ODI series against Afghanistan at home last month. Rohit also declined to rest for the third ODI in Chennai to give Jaiswal a look-in. Eventually, captain Shubman Gill had to bat at No. 3 to accommodate Jaiswal," a BCCI source told the paper.

The Gautam Gambhir-led team management has reportedly been displeased with Rohit's performances since replacing him with Gill as the ODI captain after last year's Champions Trophy triumph.

"It was always going to be a challenge for Rohit since he retired from the other two formats. He also plays very little domestic cricket. He turned up for two Vijay Hazare Trophy matches last season, one of which was against Sikkim. He needs more time to find his rhythm. The selectors have conveyed their opinion. Now, it's up to Rohit and the board to decide how they want to go ahead with it," the source was quoted as saying.

As things stand, the Lord's ODI, to be played between India and England on Sunday, could turn out to be Rohit Sharma's final appearance in the national team's colours.

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