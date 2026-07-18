Star India batter Rohit Sharma will be in focus as the visitors take on England in the third and final ODI at Lord's on Sunday, with the series tied at 1-1. During the second ODI, reports claimed that the series-decider could be Rohit's last game for India in the format, but BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia quashed the rumours. Saikia confirmed that Rohit will play for India as long as he is in the scheme of things for the selectors. A video has been doing the rounds on the eve of the clash, showing Rohit having a laugh with head coach Gautam Gambhir and the other members of the support staff on the famous balcony at Lord's.

In the clip, Gambhir can be seen making some hand gestures, drawing laughs from Rohit and the rest of the support staff. The video was shared by Star Sports on the eve of the clash.

Locked in, but enjoying the moment #RohitSharma and #GautamGambhir share a laugh on the Lord's balcony before India take the field for the series-deciding ODI. #ENGvIND 3rd ODI SUN, 19th JULY, 2:30 PM on JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/FUCQX0HxTa — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 18, 2026

The lighthearted moment also follows a recent report claiming that Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar have been sharing a strained relationship with Rohit.

Rohit's current form, which has yielded just 241 runs in eight innings at an average of 30.12 and a strike rate of 88.60, has failed to convince some selectors, who no longer want to persist with the former captain.

Sources had told NDTV that some members of the selection committee had informed Rohit that they no longer saw him in the scheme of things before the start of the Afghanistan series last month.

India head coach Gautam Gambhir was also kept in the loop during the discussions between the selectors and Rohit.

However, Rohit was selected for the Afghanistan series, as well as the England series, after the former India captain had approached the top brass of the BCCI.

But, with Rohit managing scores of just 11 and 26 in the first two ODIs against England, the group of selectors had to reiterate their stance to the veteran opener, who is desperate to prolong his career.

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