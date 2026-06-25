Speculation surrounding the futures of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma and debate over their spots in India's 2027 ODI World Cup plans continue to run rife in Indian cricket cycles. Head coach Gautam Gambhir, BCCI chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar, and even BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia have held a non-committal stance over Kohli and Rohit's India futures. Amidst this, legendary India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has urged the selectors and Indian team management to decide immediately whether they want the two veteran batters or not, and if yes, to make them feel comfortable.

"This speculation about Rohit or Virat is not good. In all honesty, where does the speculation come from? Somewhere, it is in someone's mind that they should not go to the World Cup. I don't know who those people are. Some people will have that doubt, and somebody else wants them to be in the squad," Ashwin said, speaking on his Hindi YouTube channel 'Ash ki Baat'.

"If you want them, decide now, and make them feel absolutely comfortable and confident over the next year. If you do not make the decision now, it becomes difficult as the same thing will keep coming back after every one or two failures," he added.

Ashwin clearly stated that he believes it's the job of the selectors as well as the team management to ensure that Rohit and Kohli are made to feel comfortable about their future and place in the side.

Ashwin stated that he believes both Rohit and Kohli should be on the plane to the 2027 World Cup.

"I personally think you need experienced batters to play the World Cup in South Africa," he said.

With no clarity yet on whether Rohit and Kohli are definitely in India's 2027 World Cup plans, doubt continues to persist. In recent months, Kohli's case has strengthened following a number of ODI centuries and great form in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season.

However, speculation continues over Rohit Sharma's fitness and form. The former India captain will be 40 by the time the 2027 World Cup comes round.

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