R Ashwin cracked a hilarious MS Dhoni-related joke at the expense of the Indian cricket team after their humiliating 125-run loss against England in the third T20I encounter. India slumped to their biggest defeat in T20Is by runs as the Shreyas Iyer-led side was bundled out for just 76. Ashwin joked that India should have scored 79 as a tribute to former skipper Dhoni. He pointed out that the sum of 7 and 9 equals 16, and 1 plus 6 equals 7-the jersey number of Dhoni. Notably, Dhoni was present at Trent Bridge to watch the game on his 45th birthday, but India ended up recording their second-lowest total in T20Is.

"You will have to take risks in T20, but I was a little upset about one thing. We could have scored 79. Seven plus nine is 16, and six plus one is seven. It was Dhoni's birthday, so we could say Thala for a reason," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

England posted a total of 201/7 in 20 overs, with Phil Salt scoring 70 while Sam Curran slammed a quickfire 41. Ashwin believed that the 202-run target was chaseable in those conditions and said that India should have planned the chase better.

"If someone says you cannot chase 200 on this wicket, I will not agree. We had 25 runs after two overs. We could have kept the run rate in control and played comfortably from there, but we played that extra risky cricket, which I am okay with," he added.

Ashwin went on to say that Indian batters need to adapt to the conditions and it will happen once they played a good number of matches.

"Conditions were not hostile for batting. I won't agree if someone says that it was difficult to bat on. We didn't adapt well. Is adaptation easy? Maybe not. These are all young boys who have just played in the IPL and are kings in Indian conditions because they play in those conditions throughout the year. As we play in different conditions, these guys will improve, but it is important for them to learn the lessons."

Featured Video Of The Day

Tushar Deshpande's Brilliant Final Act Ensures Thrilling Win For RR Over Gujarat Titans