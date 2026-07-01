Former India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin has come out in support of head coach Gautam Gambhir following the heavy backlash after India's 0-2 T20I series whitewash against Ireland. Led by Shreyas Iyer, India suffered a historic setback as they lost both matches in the two-game series. Ireland not only registered their first-ever win over India in any format but also exposed India's batting frailties, with the visitors collapsing under pressure in both games. In the aftermath of the defeat, Gambhir faced intense criticism from fans across social media. However, Ashwin defended the coach.

Calling him a "misunderstood person" and emphasising that his ideas and beliefs are crucial for the progress of Indian cricket, Ashwin urged people to look beyond the immediate results and understand Gambhir's vision.

"When there are talks about Gambhir, sometimes it comes out in a manner where we don't get it in a way that he is trying to say it. I think he is a very misunderstood person. There could be personal things. In India and Indian cricket, it will take us time to realise that a difference in view or point of view does not mean that you don't like the other person. It is okay to disagree. Like and point of view are very different," Ashwin said.

"India under Gambhir values someone who can bat and bowl a bit as well, then you will be in. Sometimes I am not okay with this that all of this comes into Test cricket as well, which I am not agreeing with. In T20 cricket, if a batter who comes at 6 or 7 can give a bit of bowling as well, it lends a lot of balance to your team. Someone who can consistently finish innings for you at 5, 6, or 7, those should be valued and given a slightly longer rope," he added.

Meanwhile, India will now shift focus to their upcoming white-ball tour against England. The two teams are set to clash in a five-match T20I series followed by three ODIs, with the first T20I scheduled to be played in Durham on Wednesday.

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