While football fans around the world wonder who will win the FIFA World Cup, cricket fans in India have a different dilemma: When will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi make his international debut? The hype around the teenager is unreal. And it is justified. He is the highest-scoring batter in IPL 2026, and at a time when Sanju Samson has struggled in three straight games, the clamour for his inclusion has reached fever pitch.

Even England greats Michael Vaughan and Alastair Cook are eagerly awaiting Sooryavanshi's debut. "We must say to the BCCI and the selector, Ajit, how has he not played against Ireland? Our mate, the kid," said Vaughan on the Stick to Cricket podcast.

Cook then replied: "I'm there tomorrow, and I'm driving up as a fan to make sure that the 15-year-old kid plays."

Sooryavanshi, who grabbed headlines by amassing 776 runs at a staggering strike rate of 237.30 to bag the Player of the Tournament honour in IPL 2026 for Rajasthan Royals, is currently eyeing a much-anticipated international debut for India in the ongoing five-match T20I series against England. Sooryavanshi was unused in Ireland, as India suffered a shock 2-0 series loss.

"In my opinion, in the history of the IPL, perhaps after that season of Virat Kohli when he scored so many runs, if one season has to be defined, it is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's IPL 2026. The kind of performances he has put in against top-quality bowlers, even though in Indian conditions, have been top-notch.

"I have full faith in his ability to score big runs. Not only Indian fans but the entire world is waiting to see Vaibhav Sooryavanshi play in the same manner that he did in the IPL. I have high hopes for this young lad. Very soon, we will see him in all three formats. I am dead sure about it," said Karim on JioStar

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