Star India wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan rose to the No. 1 ranking among T20I batters on Wednesday, but he had an innings to forget for India in their first T20I against England. Kishan got out for a two-ball duck, getting run out after a mix-up with Abhishek Sharma. While the dismissal stirred debate on social media as to who was at fault, legendary India opener Sunil Gavaskar had a clear opinion on the matter, and stated that only one of them was at fault.

"You want to get off the mark as quickly as you can, especially in this format of the game. But it was not Abhishek Sharma's fault. It was all, entirely, Ishan Kishan's fault," said Gavaskar on commentary, speaking on the run-out dismissal.

Abhishek's reaction was also audible when he refused the single after Kishan tried to scramble a run.

"Kya kar raha hai? (What are you doing?)," screamed Abhishek, sending Kishan back, who then run out.

Another Disappointing start for Team India.



Sanju Samson again fails to score.

Followed by a run out of in-form Ishan Kishan.



Not the Start we imagined.#ENGvINDpic.twitter.com/y9H3qfFIh7 — TheFakeFakeer (@TheFakeFakeer) July 1, 2026

India vs England, 1st T20I: As it happened

The first T20I between India and England was abandoned without a result on Wednesday night as heavy rain came pouring down before the home side could start its reply to the visitors' 189/7 in 20 overs at the Riverside Ground on Wednesday.

The ground staff brought out the covers and applied them across the square as rain started soon around the time the players walked off the ground at the end of the 20th over of the Indian innings.

The downpour became strong soon after and continued unabated as the players from both sides waited. They waited till 9 pm local time, the cut-off for a five-over game. The umpires finally decided that the match could not restart and called it off. The two captains walked out of their respective dressing rooms and shook hands before going back in.

Earlier, thanks to half-centuries from skipper Shreyas Iyer and Abhishek Sharma, along with a late surge from Shivam Dube, India overcame slight drizzle and a gloomy evening to post 189/7 in 20 overs.

On a not-so-easy pitch, Iyer hit his first fifty as India's T20I captain - his knock of 68 came off 47 balls, laced with six fours and a six. Abhishek, meanwhile, hit 59 off 24 balls studded with six fours and four sixes. Dube applied the finishing touches by hitting 42 not out off just 21 balls, including two boundaries and three sixes.

With IANS inputs

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