India's T20I debacle in their tour of Ireland and England has brought fresh scrutiny on the management, led by Gautam Gambhir and new captain Shreyas Iyer. Shreyas has endured a disastrous start to his tenure as captain, losing each of his first six full T20Is, in what has been an unprecedented dip for the reigning T20 World Cup winners. After their 0-4 series defeat to England, former India cricketer and reputed commentator Deep Dasgupta criticised India's tactical decision-making during the tour.

"There aren't too many positives to take forward, apart from an innings here and an innings there. I think tactically England have been superior in this series. Some of India's plans have not sat well with me," said Deep Dasgupta, speaking on BBC Radio.

"In the field, India have been way below par - both catching and outfield-wise. A series to forget for India, but you obviously have to try and learn from it. There is inexperience on this side, especially in this series," he pointed out.

The excess of left-handers and lack of right-handers in India's playing XI has been a tactical area that has often been criticised during the tour of Ireland and England. In most games, seven or even eight of India's top nine batters were left-handers.

India's struggles in adapting to the swing and seam of English conditions have been evident too, with the power-packed batting lineup coming up short in most games.

"Obviously, with a 50-over World Cup next year, perhaps they have prioritised that format a little more. India has a lot of talent, but they need to be exposed to different experiences and learn from them," Dasgupta stated.

India have one final chance to salvage some pride from the tour of Ireland and England, as they take on the latter in three ODIs, starting July 14. Veteran stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, as well as skipper Shubman Gill, are set to return to action in the ODI series.

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