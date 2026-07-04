India vs England 2nd T20I Free Live Streaming, IND vs ENG Live Streaming: Ahead of India's second T20I against England, former Indian cricketer Parthiv Patel said that he feels that 15-year-old prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will get a chance at some point in the five-match series and the communication of the staff with him will be very important.India will play England in the second T20I of the five-match series after the first one ended in a no result. With a dominant show in the series, India aims to avoid the stain of a 0-2 series whitewash against Ireland as they search for their first victory under newly-appointed T20I skipper Shreyas Iyer. Notably, despite all the hype surrounding him, Sooryavanshi has not made his international debut.

When will the India vs England, 2nd T20I match be played?

The India vs England, 2nd T20I match will be played on Saturday, July 4.

Where will the India vs England, 2nd T20I match be played?

The India vs England, 2nd T20I match will be played at the Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester.

What time will the India vs England, 2nd T20I match start?

The India vs England, 2nd T20I match will start at 7 PM IST. The toss will take place 30 minutes before.

Which TV channels will telecast the India vs England, 2nd T20I match for free?

The India vs England, 2nd T20I match will be telecast for free on DD Sports (DD Free Dish).

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs England, 2nd T20I match?

The India vs England, 2nd T20I match will be streamed live on both the SonyLIV app and website as well as the JioHotstar app.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)

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