India vs England, 2nd ODI Live Streaming: Skipper Shubman Gill proved his leadership credentials while Axar Patel showed his all-round skills as India recovered from a morale-shattering T20I series loss against England to win the first ODI. As the focus shifts to the second ODI, fans are keeping their fingers crossed, hoping to see Gill feature in the XI in Cardiff. The captain was retired hurt in the ODI series opener but is expected to be available for Thursday's match. Gurnoor Brar was another player who had some fitness-related struggles in the last game, but India have Prince Yadav as backup if he is unavailable. The primary focus, however, would remain on the veteran duo of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who failed to fire in the first ODI.

When will the India vs England, 2nd ODI be played?

The India vs England, 2nd ODI will be played on Tuesday, July 16.

Where will the India vs England, 2nd ODI be played?

The India vs England, 2nd ODI will be played at the Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

What time will the India vs England, 2nd ODI start?

The India vs England, 2nd ODI will start at 5:30 PM IST. The toss will take place 30 minutes before.

Which TV channels will telecast the India vs England, 2nd ODI?

The India vs England, 2nd ODI will be aired live on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs England, 2nd ODI?

The India vs England, 2nd ODI will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)

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