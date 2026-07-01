India vs England 1st T20I Live Streaming, IND vs ENG Live Telecast: England have their tactics drawn up for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi even as suspense prevails over the Indian batting sensation's T20I debut in the series opener here on Wednesday. The three-time world champions India will take on England in a five-match series starting here on Wednesday, and it remains to be seen if the 15-year-old Sooryavanshi gets to make his T20I debut. Brook, who is being touted to take over the Test captaincy following Ben Stokes' retirement, said England have worked out their tactics for the left-handed opening batter. (India vs England 1st T20I Live Score)

When will the India vs Engand, 1st T20I match be played?

The India vs Engand, 1st T20I match will be played on Wednesday, July 1.

Where will the India vs Engand, 1st T20I match be played?

The India vs Engand, 1st T20I match will be played at the Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street.

What time will the India vs Engand, 1st T20I match start?

The India vs Engand, 1st T20I match will start at 10 PM IST. The toss will take place 30 minutes before.

Which TV channels will telecast the India vs Engand, 1st T20I match?

The India vs Engand, 1st T20I match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Engand, 1st T20I match?

The India vs Engand, 1st T20I match will be streamed live on both the SonyLIV app and website as well as the JioHotstar app.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)

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