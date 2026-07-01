India vs England 1st T20I Free Live Telecast, IND vs ENG Live Streaming: India captain Shreyas Iyer refused to reveal whether teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will make his international debut in the opening T20I against England at Durham on Wednesday, but backed the 15-year-old to shine whenever his opportunity comes. Speaking before the first T20I at Chester-le-Street, Shreyas mentioned that India were keeping their team combination under wraps. "You never know what is going to happen," he said in the pre-match press conference on Tuesday. "Our hands are tied right now in terms of what we will do. This is private. It's something we discuss within the team. We can't reveal our combination to the opponents." (India vs England 1st T20I Live Score)

When will the India vs Engand, 1st T20I match be played?

The India vs Engand, 1st T20I match will be played on Wednesday, July 1.

Where will the India vs Engand, 1st T20I match be played?

The India vs Engand, 1st T20I match will be played at the Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street.

What time will the India vs Engand, 1st T20I match start?

The India vs Engand, 1st T20I match will start at 10 PM IST. The toss will take place 30 minutes before.

Which TV channels will telecast the India vs Engand, 1st T20I match for free?

The India vs Engand, 1st T20I match will be telecast for free on DD Sports (DD Free Dish).

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Engand, 1st T20I match?

The India vs Engand, 1st T20I match will be streamed live on both the SonyLIV app and website as well as the JioHotstar app.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)

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