Amid India's disastrous recent form in T20I cricket and intense scrutiny over the leadership of the side, a major change is reportedly set to take place in Gautam Gambhir's coaching staff. According to a report by Times of India, at least one prominent member of Team India's support staff is going to leave his role. As per the report, the staff member in question is likely to join the setup of an Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise that has a global presence, having already held discussions with the team.

The likely departure of the staff member could kick off a coaching reset. The report states that another support staff member could also move on in the near future.

Gautam Gambhir's support staff, comprising Abhishek Nayar, Ryan ten Doeschate and Morne Morkel, joined Team India in July 2024. T Dilip also serves as India's fielding coach. Nayar parted ways with the team in 2025.

As per the report, the support staff member on verge of leaving signed a 2+1 contract with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). With the two-year contract set to expire, the staff member has held talks with an IPL team.

The report further claims that the departure is not influenced by India's recent struggles in the T20I tour of Ireland and England, where the team has lost five consecutive matches.

The exact reason behind the staff member's departure is not clear, according to the report.

Under the management of Gambhir, ten Doeschate and Morkel, India have won two ICC trophies, first winning the Champions Trophy 2025 and then clinching T20 World Cup 2026 glory.

However, the unprecedented T20I series defeats to Ireland and England have thrown the Indian team management under the scanner, despite the 2027 Cricket World Cup being just over a year away.

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