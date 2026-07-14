Ryan ten Doeschate wants to leave his role as Indian cricket team assistant coach, according to a report by Cricbuzz. The report claimed that if the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and head coach Gautam Gambhir gives him the go-ahead, it can be his final week with the team. It further claimed that the final ODI match against England can mark the end of Ten Doeschate's association with the national team. The former Netherlands cricketer has reportedly informed the BCCI of his desire to move on but sources claimed that the reason behind his decision had nothing to do with job dissatisfaction.

Ten Doeschate joined the Indian cricket team coaching staff exactly two years ago and is believed to have completed his initial contract with BCCI. The report claimed that his tenure is believed to have ended around July 12-14. However, if all parties agree, he is expected to end his tenure after the completion of the ongoing ODI series against England.

According to Cricbuzz, Ten Doeschate has taken the decision for personal reasons and is expected to devote more time to his family, which is based in London. He is allegedly looking for a role that requires less travel and less hectic schedules.

It was head coach Gautam Gambhir who recommended his name to the BCCI during his appointment and the report claimed that he will have the option to veto his resignation. However, it is highly unlikely that Gambhir will take such a decision.

Meanwhile, former India cricketer and ex-chairman of the selection committee MSK Prasad said that head coach Gautam Gambhir did not have the best of the players at his disposal during the T20I series against England and Ireland, with all- rounder Hardik Pandya and pacer Jasprit Bumrah not in the touring team.

Pandya was left out of the team due to fitness issues while Bumrah was rested for the shortest format. India lost both the series -- 0-2 against Ireland and 0-4 against England.

"Just because the team has not done well, we cannot put the onus on head coach alone. We cannot say Gambhir has not inspired the team. At the same time, just because we won tournaments or World Cups doesn't mean that it's only Gambhir who has inspired the team. It is a combination of many things. It is too premature to write off Gambhir," Prasad told PTI.

"What we have to assess is when we play the next T20I series when the whole side is there, including Bumrah and Pandya, how does this team fare? Then we can talk about who is inspiring whom, or whether the captain is able to handle it, or coach is able to handle it. So, the next T20 series is something we have to really assess."

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