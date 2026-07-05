Former Indian cricket team batter Kris Srikkanth slammed the team management for including spinner Ravi Bishnoi in the playing XI for the 2nd T20I clash against England on Saturday. Bishnoi conceded 60 runs in 4 overs and in the 17th over, he was taken apart by the batters as he leaked 29 runs. It proved to be pivotal in the context of the match as England clinched a 4-wicket win. Srikkanth said that it was a terrible over by Bishnoi and pointed out that he did not even play all the matches for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026. The ex-India star added that Kuldeep Yadav should have been part of the team.

"It was a terrible over from Bishnoi. Giving him that over was also a wrong move by Shreyas Iyer. Bethell tore Bishnoi into pieces. That over finished the match off. Bishnoi handed over the match to England. Bishnoi didn't even play half the IPL for RR but got a place in this side, which is hard to understand," Srikkanth said on YouTube.

"It wasn't wrong to drop Kuldeep Yadav from the 11. Kuldeep hasn't bowled that great for a while now. But he should have been in the squad ahead of Bishnoi. Nobody knows where Bishnoi suddenly came from. Just picking him off overall stats is of no use. One should never trust overall stats. Only recent numbers should matter," he added.

Srikkanth went on to say that India did not need to play two spinners and instead, they should have gone with Prince Yadav.

"What is the need of playing two wrist spinners in Bishnoi and Varun Chakaravarthy in English conditions? Instead, Prince Yadav should have played as he has done well. You should have played only two spinners in Varun and Axar. Why are you playing three spinners in England? Bishnoi is good only on Indian wickets," he said.

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL 2026 | Delhi Capitals Wins By 6 Wickets Against Mumbai Indians: Redemption For Sameer Rizvi