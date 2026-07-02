Former India coach and renowned commentator Ravi Shastri unleashed his unfiltered views after India's decision not to hand Vaibhav Sooryavanshi an international debut left him fuming. The 15-year-old was in sensational form during IPL 2026, scoring 776 runs for Rajasthan Royals to emerge as the tournament's highest run-scorer. Prior to that, he played a pivotal role in India's triumph at the U-19 World Cup. Rewarded for his performances, Sooryavanshi earned his maiden international call-up for the T20I series against Ireland and England.

However, he remained on the bench for both matches against Ireland, which India lost 0-2, as well as the opening T20I against England in Durham.

After the match against England was abandoned due to rain, Shastri questioned the team management's decision to keep the youngster out despite his outstanding IPL campaign.

"Arrey, woh khelna chahiye tha yaar (He should have played against Ireland). It was such a slow and spongy track. He would have smacked them on the terrace, it was such a small ground. He would have taken their pants off. He should have definitely played there. Now, whether he plays in England, I'm not sure. I am not sure whether they will blame him, but give him a game as soon as possible," said Shastri on Sony Sports.

"Arrey, woh khelna chahiye tha yaar!"



Ravi Shastri's brutally honest take on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi



Watch #ENGvIND, 2nd T20I on 4th July, 6 PM onwards, LIVE on Sony Sports Network TV channels.#SonySportsNetwork #MamlaPersonalHai #ExtraaaInnings pic.twitter.com/0S9yMguEig — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) July 1, 2026

"He has smashed everyone in the IPL. Which fast bowler did he spare? And you're making him warm the bench" he added.

Shastri further argued that Sooryavanshi is the kind of player who can bat with complete freedom, as he carries no baggage of expectations or responsibility.

"He is the X-factor, does not have any baggage. He is just 15, has the exuberance of youth. He has no fear, and if he gets going in the first 2-3 overs, he will give you the kind of start that the middle order can capitalise on. You will have to make space for him," he said.

The second T20I between India and England will be played on July 4 in Manchester.

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