Former India wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel believes young opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will continue to face a barrage of short-pitched bowling in international cricket, saying England's plan against the teenager was evident right from the IPL and will remain the preferred tactic for opposition bowlers. Vaibhav, who impressed with his performances in the IPL 2026, is yet to convert that success into international cricket. The youngster has managed scores of 14 off 10 balls in the second T20I and 13 off five deliveries in the third match against England, with the hosts repeatedly testing him with short deliveries.

"Not just Jofra Archer, I think anyone who watched the IPL would not be surprised that there is a deliberate plan to bowl short to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. It wasn't just the wicket ball; the ball before it was short as well. In the first game, on the delivery he hit for six, it may not have bounced as much, but the line was the same," Parthiv told Jio Hotstar.

"As Vaibhav Sooryavanshi progresses in his international career, he will continue to face this kind of bowling, with deliveries that are short and above 145 km/h. So, the question will definitely be how he copes against short-pitched bowling, because every bowler will look to target him there," he added.

Patel also called for greater game awareness from India's batting unit in the fourth T20I after their dismal collapse for 78 in the third match, urging the batters to adjust better to English conditions instead of chasing quick runs from the outset.

"I would like to see a better understanding of the game and a bit more game awareness from the Indian batters in Bristol. Yes, there are 200 runs on the board, but these are all experienced T20 batters and, in this format, you have a bit more time than you think," he said.

"You can afford to take one or two overs to get your eye in. The conditions are different, the wickets aren't as flat, and you have to get used to the ground dimensions and the pace of the wicket. So, it's very important to give yourself some time," Patel added.

India will be hoping to bounce back in the fourth T20I after the heavy defeat in the third game, with the home team looking to seal the series with another win.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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