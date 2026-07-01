England have named the playing XI for the first T20I against India, which will take place on Wednesday. England will face India in five T20Is and three ODIs between 1 and 19 July, with the latter arriving on the back of a 2-0 series defeat in Ireland last week. Harry Brook will captain the experienced side, which boasts more than 650 caps between them. Interestingly, pace star Jofra Archer is not part of the XI.

England XI vs India: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler, Harry Brook (captain), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood

Meanwhile, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's eagerly-awaited debut and the thoroughly exposed batting frailties on challenging wickets dominate the discourse on India as they take on England.

India's assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate has said that Sooryavanshi will have to "go through the process and bide his time" like any other cricketer to get a place in the eleven. At the same time, he had no hesitation in declaring that the 15-year-old swashbuckler seems ready for the grind.

But it remains to be seen whether the management will hold firm on its resolve that Sooryavanshi must follow the process amid the growing clamour to blood the explosive hitter.

Ten Doeschate was candid enough to admit that there is disbelief in the camp after being whitewashed 0-2 by Ireland last week and it could well become the trigger for drastic action.

The twin failure of Sanju Samson against Ireland offers them a perfect excuse to bench the opener and pair Sooryavanshi with Abhishek Sharma, who could be saved by that 20-ball 49 in the first T20I at Belfast.

It could end up being the move that gives the visitors a strong start against England in the five-match series.

Ishan Kishan also did not cover himself in glory during the two-match series against Ireland and was dismissed for 1, 12.

So, the management can bench any of those two to accommodate Sooryavanshi but they will ponder the possible effect such a move can have on the morale of the omitted batter.

England vs India Schedule

Wednesday, 1 July - 1st Vitality IT20, Banks Homes Riverside, Chester-le-Street

Saturday, 4 July - 2nd Vitality IT20, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

Tuesday, 7 July - 3rd Vitality IT20, Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Thursday, 9 July - 4th Vitality IT20, Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol

Saturday, 11 July - 5th Vitality IT20, Utilita Bowl, Southampton

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