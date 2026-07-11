Shreyas Iyer's captaincy tenure has gone from bad to worse with each passing match. Since replacing Suryakumar Yadav as India's T20I captain, Iyer is yet to register his first series win following India's triumph at the 2026 T20 World Cup. His first major setback came against Ireland, where India suffered a humiliating 0-2 whitewash. Now, India have also lost the five-match T20I series against England after a crushing nine-wicket defeat in the fourth match on Thursday. However, the spotlight has largely fallen on head coach Gautam Gambhir, who has come under increasing scrutiny following the team's recent performances. Former India opener Aakash Chopra has also weighed in on the debate.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Chopra said that while India have enjoyed remarkable success in the shortest format under Gambhir's tenure, the team has also experienced some significant lows.

"The disturbing fact is that Gautam's coaching tenure has seen extreme highs and lows. On one hand, we witness spectacular success after success. The team keeps winning series after series. They do not lose a single T20I series. They win 16 matches in a row, many of which come during his tenure. You win the World Cup. You win the Champions Trophy. And you are absolutely outstanding. But whenever we lose, we lose very badly. Whether it is the ODI series defeat in Sri Lanka, the Test series loss at home, the defeat against New Zealand, the matches against Ireland, or now the series against England," he said.

"It feels like we are either on top of the world or flat on the floor. That is how his tenure has been so far. Another issue is that the team has now lost yet another series. If they lose one more match and suffer a clean sweep, they will no longer be the No. 1-ranked team in T20Is," he added.

Chopra further highlighted the batters' ongoing struggle against short-pitched bowling, with teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's string of low scores serving as a prime example. The former cricketer suggested that India's inability to counter the short-ball tactic has emerged as a major concern during the England series.

"This is one area where the Indian team seems to be surrendering again and again. England's bowlers relied heavily on short-pitched bowling throughout the series. With the new ball, Jofra Archer and Josh Tongue came in with a clear plan - bowl at speeds above 140 kmph, preferably around 145 kmph, and keep banging in short deliveries one after another, almost challenging the batters by saying, 'Go on, hit us if you think you can.' India simply could not deal with it," said Chopra.

"Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has now played three innings. Every time he has played a few attractive shots, it has felt like a big score is coming, but he has not crossed 15 even once. In fact, he has not yet surpassed the number that matches his own age. He does play one or two really good shots, sometimes exceptional ones, but it is the short ball that eventually gets him out. Ishan Kishan has also struggled against the short ball. He was dismissed in a similar fashion in the previous match," he added.

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