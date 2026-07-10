The problems are not ending for Shreyas Iyer-led Indian T20I team. Right after the Indian Premier League 2026, T20 World Cup-winning captain Suryakumar Yadav was dropped from the side and Iyer was handed his responsibilities. Making a comeback to T20Is after more than two and a half years, Iyer has delivered good returns with the bat but has been unable to win a single game for the side so far. Since Iyer's return, India have played six matches, losing five, with one ending in a no-result.

India suffered a 2-0 whitewash at the hands of Ireland in what was the first series for Iyer as T20I captain. The side on Thursday lost the five-match T20I series to England with a game to spare. The Iyer-led side was humbled by a nine-wicket margin in the fourth game in Bristol.

Senior Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who is also a noted cricket enthusiast, lashed out at the Indian team's performance.

"I'm truly speechless. Dumbfounded. Gobsmacked. This is one humiliation too many. There is literally nothing to be said," he wrote on X while tagging the BCCI, its chief selector Ajit Agarkar and the team's head coach Gautam Gambhir.

After the first game was washed out due to rain, the Three Lions registered three consecutive victories to seal the five-match series against India.

On Thursday, Harry Brook and Phil Salt struck dominant fifties as England made a mockery of India's first-innings total of 158 for 7. The team reached home in 13.5 overs.

In the first innings, Shreyas Iyer was the lone warrior with 80 not out off 49 balls as the visiting team posted a below-par total on the board. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi failed once again. He was dismissed by Jofra Archer for 15 off 10 balls. Jofra Archer (2 for 20) and Josh Tongue (2 for 36) picked up two wickets each for England.

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