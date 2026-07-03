BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla has shared his views on the debate surrounding teenager Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, amid the ongoing tour of England. Many expected the 15-year-old to make his India debut in the 1st T20I against England on Wednesday, but the management decided to stick with the tried and tested opening combination of Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson. The delay in Sooryavanshi's debut has led to strong criticism of the team management, including head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Shreyas Iyer, who had also benched the batting sensation for the two-match series against Ireland last month.

Reacting to the debate, the BCCI vice-president defended the team management, while criticising the unnecessary remarks that have been made against the head coach and the captain.

"We are also of the view that he is a very talented player, and he showcased that during the IPL. I have seen several comments against the team management and the coaches, but I want to make it very clear that the coach and captain will take the final decision. They are looking at the situation, and whenever the right opportunity arises, they will definitely give him his chance," Shukla told Times Now.

Shukla suggested that while Sooryavanshi's time will come sooner rather than later, that decision should be left entirely to the team management.

"So, such decisions should be left to the wisdom of the team management. I don't know why such unnecessary comments are being made about it," he added.

Sooryavanshi was fast-tracked into the national T20I side after a spectacular IPL 2026 season, where he finished with the Player of the Tournament honours for his 776 runs in 16 innings, scored at 237.30.

The national selectors said he had forced their hand with his outrageous talent and performances, but the team management has not been as quick to put him into the first XI during their shock series defeat to Ireland.

(With ANI Inputs)

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