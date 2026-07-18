The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly urged the men's national team selectors to avoid interactions with the media, amid talks surrounding veteran batter Rohit Sharma's future. India's defeat to England in the second ODI at Cardiff was overshadowed by multiple reports suggesting that the third and final game at Lord's could be Rohit's last for the team in the format. However, BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia has rubbished the reports, claiming that Rohit will continue to play as long as he is in the scheme of things.

According to a report by Cricbuzz, the BCCI has expressed its displeasure over the leaked information surrounding Rohit, urging the selectors to avoid dialogue with media personnel in any form.

The report also added that with too much speculation going on, the current scenario is fluid, and nothing can be officially confirmed regarding what is happening behind the scenes.

Indian cricket revolves around narratives, and the current focus is whether Rohit Sharma will be able to fulfill his dream of playing in the 2027 ODI World Cup, which will be co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.

Rohit's current form, which has yielded just 241 runs in eight innings at an average of 30.12 and a strike rate of 88.60, has failed to convince some selectors, who no longer want to persist with the former captain.

Sources had told NDTV that some members of the selection committee had informed Rohit that they no longer saw him in the scheme of things before the start of the Afghanistan series last month.

India head coach Gautam Gambhir was also kept in the loop during the discussions between the selectors and Rohit.

However, Rohit was selected for the Afghanistan series, as well as the England series, after the former India captain had approached the top brass of the BCCI.

But, with Rohit managing scores of just 11 and 26 in the first two ODIs against England, the group of selectors had to reiterate their stance to the veteran opener, who is desperate to prolong his career.

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