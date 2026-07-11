Two successive T20I series losses in Ireland and England do not bode well for a team that won the T20 World Cup title a few months ago. The BCCI has taken note of the recent turn of events. After the T20 World Cup, the BCCI selectors and team management embarked on a path of transition. Suryakumar Yadav was not picked for the Ireland and England tours, while new faces like Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Prince Yadav were selected.

The experimentation has not yet provided the desired results. The BCCI will conduct a review meeting.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia has stated that the upcoming review meeting on India men's recent T20I series defeats, to be held once the tour of the United Kingdom concludes on July 19, will be strictly focused on course correction. He added that the discussions will revolve around identifying shortcomings and charting the way forward.

India's T20I side, under Shreyas Iyer, suffered a shock 2-0 series defeat to Ireland before enduring another series loss in England. The twin setbacks have prompted the BCCI to take stock of the slide, especially after India won the 2026 Men's T20 World Cup on home soil in March.

"The BCCI is currently observing the performance of the Indian T20 team, which has not been up to the mark in the ongoing series against England. However, this is not something abnormal and can happen in international cricket. We consider it a purely bad phase. Once the ODI series gets over on July 19 and the team comes back, we will have a review meeting with the core members of the team to discuss what went wrong in England. Since there is an ODI series, we are hopeful that the team will return to good form.

"The review meeting will be strictly about the performance of the team and how course correction can be done with regard to the shortcomings. Nothing else will be discussed," said Saikia in a statement issued to IANS on Friday.

The review meeting is expected to involve newly appointed captain Shreyas Iyer and head coach Gautam Gambhir and will examine team selection, tactical approach, and execution in overseas conditions.

Batting failures and bowling inconsistencies in T20Is have come under sharp scrutiny, especially with India building towards its T20 World Cup title defence in Australia and New Zealand in 2028, as well as participation in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

It remains to be seen whether the outcomes of the BCCI's detailed review meeting will come into effect before India embark on a three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe, beginning on July 23 in Harare.

With IANS inputs

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