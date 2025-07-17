Yashasvi Jaiswal has the onus and the time to be India next big opener. In 22 Tests, Jaiswal has scored 2031 runs at an average of 50.77. He has already struck five centuries with his highest score being 214*. In the ongoing England vs India Test series, Jaiswal has already scored a century and a half-century. However, in the third Test, he could return with low scores of 13 and 0. Robin Uthappa, member of the India's 2007 T20 World Cup winner, opined that Jaiswal looked confused.

"Yashasvi was genuinely just not comfortable from the word go. You know the first ball that he played, you know, it was like that it was a cut short ball and he would have been all over it, under normal circumstances and he just went there and then he like he kind of got stuck for a second and then he was like should I play? Should I not play and then he left it. Right. He's very decisive with his shot selection and that for me was like that doesn't doesn't look like a decent start. You could see through the over that he was confused, so to speak, not clear. Maybe not confused but just not clear as to how he wants to approach it. Because it was only 190 runs, I think he was half and half. It almost seemed like an afterthought, that shot," Uthappa said on his YouTube channel.

"He (Nair) left it at the point of delivery. I don't think he watched it coming in an made that decision as the ball came to him. Until that point, that dude was batting solid, man. He is batting so well."

Former Sri Lanka opener Kumar Sangakkara was also not impressed with Yashasvi Jaiswal's rusty seven-ball duck during India's pursuit of a 193-run target against England during the third Test at the 'Home of Cricket', Lord's.

Jaiswal appeared jaded and struggled to find his rhythm, and eventually lost his wicket to tearaway Jofra Archer. With three slips, short leg and a gully, Archer delivered a sizzling 141kph delivery, banged in short outside off and forced a thick top-edge.

The ball ballooned straight into the sky and landed safely into the gloves of wicketkeeper Jamie Smith as Jaiswal returned without troubling the scorers. Even in the first innings, Jaiswal perished against Archer and lost his wicket for 13(8).

Sangakkara dissected the youngster's approach and said on Sky Sports, "Watching Jaiswal in the first over that he faced, he didn't look comfortable, he didn't look watchable. He has spent a long time at short leg for India, and he has come out looking a bit jaded."