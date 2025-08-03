Indian Test captain Shubman Gill on Saturday completed 6000 international runs during the third day of the fifth and final Test match of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025, which is being played at the Kennington Oval in London. In the second innings of the ongoing Oval Test, Shubman Gill scored just 11 runs of nine balls, which was laced by two boundaries. With this knock, the cricketer touched the 6000-run mark in his cricketing career. Gill has scored 6000 runs in 113 matches at an average of 46.15 and a strike rate of 79.88 with the help of 18 tons and 25 half-centuries.

His highest score of his career is 269 against England, which came in the second Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 against England.

In the ODIs, the right-hand batter slammed 2775 runs in the 55 matches at an average of 59.04 and a strike rate of 99.56, which came with the help of eight centuries and 15 fifties with a best score of 208.

In the Tests, the 25-year-old player has smashed 2647 runs in the 67 innings he has played so far at an average of 41.35 and a strike rate of 61.42 with a best score of 269. In the longest format of the game, he has managed to score nine hundreds and seven fifties.

In T20Is, Gill has scored 578 runs in the 21 matches at an average of 30.42 and a strike rate of 139.27 with the help of three fifties and one century with a highest score of 126*.

With this 11-run knock, Gill became the second player with the second-most runs in a single Test series by an Indian cricketer, which is 754. The first in the list is legendary batter Sunil Gavaskar, who scored 774 against West Indies during the 1971 Test series.

The other names in this list were Gavaskar once again (732 runs against West Indies), Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (712 runs against England), and former India skipper Virat Kohli (692 runs against Australia).

With this knock, Gill also became the second most run-getter as a skipper in a single series, as he scored 754 runs in the eight innings of the Test series. The first in the list is former Australian cricketer Don Bradman, who scored 810 runs against England in the 1936/37 Test series.

The other captains to achieve the same landmark are Graham Gooch (752 against India), Gavaskar (732 runs against West Indies) and David Gower (732 against England).

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)