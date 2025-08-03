In what turned out to be the last ball of the third day's play in the 5th Test between India and England at the Kennington Oval, pacer Mohammed Siraj bowled an absolute peach to dismiss Zak Crawley. The slower yorker caught the England opening batter by surprise, as it seemed like he was preparing for a different sort of delivery from the India pacer. However, it was all in the making, all part of the plan by India captain Shubman Gill, who seemed to have tricked Crawley into thinking that a short-pitched delivery was to be bowled by Siraj next. The wicket earned India a much-needed respite as the tourists look to defend the 374-run target given to England in the 5th and final Test.

With England opening duo of Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett putting up another 50-run stand for the first wicket, India skipper Gill needed something to happen before stumps on Day 4. This is when a master plan was plotted with the help of Siraj.

It was Crawley who looked to repeat the Lord's Test tactics by wasting time but Gill avoided getting into a confrontation this time. The India skipper decided to push square leg back, making Crawley think that a bouncer is coming in next by Siraj who has been as expressive as he always is in this Test.

How Siraj fooled Crawley in the last over?



There was usual delay happening as the clock was ticking. Jaiswal was sent in deep at square leg position which Crawley saw. He was anticipitating a short ball but Siraj surprised him with a perfect yorker which he wasn't prepared for. pic.twitter.com/hZV25ibUeD — Aditya Saha (@Adityakrsaha) August 2, 2025

Siraj, however, left Crawley absolutely stunned by delivering a slower yorker, which the England opening batter had no answer for. The precision of the delivery earned Siraj and India a prized wicket, while Crawley had to return to the dressing room in the final over of the day.

With the fate of the series yet to be decided, India need 9 wickets to earn a respectable 2-2 draw in the 5-match series. For England, scoring 342 more runs isn't the most difficult thing. But, it also has to be remembered that the hosts don't have their skipper Ben Stokes in this match.