India set a stiff 374-run target on the third day of the fifth Test against England, who lead the series 2-1. After conceding a first innings lead of 23 runs, Indian batters responded strongly on Day 3, led by Yashasvi Jaiswal and nightwatchman Akash Deep's 100-plus-run stand. Jaiswal blasted his sixth Test century while Akash registered his highest First Class score - 66 - having slammed his maiden half-century. Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar, who timed his acceleration well, then smashed half-centuries each to set an imposing target for England.

Jadeja, who scored a century in the first Test at Manchester, achieved an unpreceedented feat as he brought his tally of runs to 516 following his 53 on Day 3 at The Oval.

He became the third India batter to cross the landmark of 500 runs in the series, joining Shubman Gill (754) and KL Rahul (532) in the elite list.

This marked the first instance of three India batters scoring 500 runs or more in a Test series.

Resuming at 75 for two, India were bolstered by a second ton of the series for Jaiswal who made 118 off 164 balls with 14 fours and two sixes, while Akash Deep smacked his maiden half-century to end with 66 off 94 balls with 12 fours.

One of the most consistent performers of the series, Jadeja then propped up the score with another vital fifty as he made 53 off 77 balls with five fours. This was his fifth half century of the series apart from a hundred scored in previous Test.

Towards the end, Sundar smacked four sixes and four fours to make a quickfire 53 off 46 balls, putting on 39 runs for the last wicket with Prasidh Krishna, to take India's lead beyond the 350-run mark.

For England, who lead the series 2-1, Josh Tongue took five for 125.

(With PTI Inputs)