India faced a shocking 22-run defeat against England in the third Test at Lord's, London. With the win, England took 2-1 lead in the five-match series. India were chasing a target of 193 when they lost back-to-back wickets and the onus fell on the shoulders of Ravindra Jadeja. The all-rounder was joined by Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj in the battle but India got bundled out for 170. As Shubman Gill and co gear up for the fourth Test, former batter Dilip Vengsarkar suggested two big changes in the team.

Speaking to Revsportz, Vengsarkar stated that he would drop all-rounders Nitish Kumar Reddy and Washington Sundar to bring in the likes of Arshdeep Singh and Kuldeep Yadav.

"I would drop Nitish Reddy and perhaps one more player to make room for Arshdeep. I think Siraj and Bumrah should keep their places, but Reddy could make way. Kuldeep Yadav could also replace someone like Washington Sundar. You need five bowlers in a Test match to win it. If your six batters can't put up a good total, the bowlers need to take responsibility. You can't win a Test match with part-time bowlers," Vengsarkar said in an interview with RevSportz.

"I would pick Arshdeep Singh and Kuldeep Yadav. Arshdeep is a good left-arm bowler who can move the ball in the air and off the wicket, which is crucial in English conditions. He can also reverse swing the ball, which is important. I have seen him bowl," he added.

Pacer Arshdeep Singh is yet to make his debut for India in the longest format. As Jasprit Bumrah can miss the fourth Test due to his workload mangament, there are chances that Arshdeep can get his maiden Test cap.

On the other hand, Kuldeep Yadav is also yet to feature in the Playing XI in the ongoing series. There were talks of getting included in the second Test but the team chose Washington Sundar instead of him.

The fourth Test between India and England will kick-start from July 23 in Manchester.