Veteran top-order batter Cheteshwar Pujara believes that the upcoming five-match Test tour of England marks a crucial turning point for Indian cricket, citing the young group of players selected for the series starting on June 20 in Headingley. India has a new skipper and vice-captain in Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant, respectively, as the youthful side looks to step into a new era of playing Tests after the retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Historically, India has won only three out of 19 series in England, with the last one coming in 2007 when Rahul Dravid was the side's captain.

“The India-England Test series has always been a true measure of a team's grit and adaptability. In the last 100 years, India has managed to win only 3 out of 19 series played on English soil, which highlights just how challenging this contest has been for us.

“With a young and dynamic squad, this tour represents a significant turning point for Indian cricket. I look forward to witnessing how this group rises to the occasion and sets new benchmarks for future generations,” said Pujara in a statement by Sony Sports Network, where he will be seen as a panelist for the broadcasters' coverage of the five-game series.

Edgbaston, Lord's, Old Trafford and The Oval are the other venues for the remaining games of the India-England Test series. The series against Ben Stokes-led England also marks the start of a new ICC World Test Championship cycle for India.

Irfan Pathan, the former India left-arm fast-bowling all-rounder, has backed the Gill-led side to stand up to the tough challengers they will encounter on the tour of England. Pathan will be seen as a panellist for the broadcasters' coverage, whose campaign tagline for the Test series reads as ‘Ground Tumhara, Jeet Hamari'.

“Test cricket in England is the ultimate examination of skill, temperament, and character. With a new generation stepping up, Team India is not just carrying forward a legacy—they are writing a new chapter in our cricketing history.

"Ground Tumhara, Jeet Hamari' perfectly captures the fearless attitude and resilience of this squad. I am confident that this team has the talent and determination to take on the toughest challenges and inspire a new wave of fans across the country,” he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)