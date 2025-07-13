Former Indian cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri took aim at England bowling coach Tim Southee for criticising Shubman Gill following his heated spat with Zak Crawley during Day 3 of the third Test match at Lord's. Gill and Crawley got into a war of words as tempers flared during the final session on Day 3. Gill accused the England batter of 'time wasting' and cameras even caught the India skipper hurling expletives during the interaction. While England bowling coach Tim Southee was not happy with Gill, Shastri said that he would have done the same thing and even taunted England with a 'tamasha' jibe.

"If I were wearing the Indian hat, I would have done all that. We call that tamasha. All that is allowed and you want all that. You can't just have 'Good morning...good evening' and go home. A little bit of argy-bargy is okay as long as you don't cross the line," he said on Sky Cricket.

Earlier, Southee hinted at 'double standards' from Gill when it came to the entire situation.

"It's always exciting to see both sides animated towards the end,. I'm not sure what they were complaining about when Shubman Gill was lying down getting a massage in the middle of the day yesterday. It's obviously part of the game when you're near the end of the day. It's an exciting way to finish the day," Southee said at the end of Day 3.

England captain Michael Vaughan feels Zak Crawley's time-wasting tactics at the end of the third day of the ongoing third Test was "as good a piece" he has ever seen but said India can't complain as the visitors employed the same approach on second day.

"It's as good a piece of time-wasting I've ever seen," Vaughan was quoted as saying by BBC's Test Match Special podcast.

(With PTI inputs)