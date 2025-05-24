Legendary Indian cricket team batter Virender Sehwag once again questioned Virat Kohli's decision to announce his retirement from Tests. Following Kohli's 25-ball-43 knock for Royal Challengers Bengaluru during the IPL 2025 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Sehwag said that the star batter could have easily played for two more years considering his level of fitness. Kohli decided to bid farewell to the format ahead of the five-match series against England but Sehwag maintained that he had two more years in him. “Definitely. I feel he retired too early from the Test format. He could've played easily for two years, the way he maintains fitness. But only Virat Kohli can tell the reasons behind the decision. It's a player's personal decision based on his will, or whether he feels exhausted,” Sehwag said on Cricbuzz.

“But according to me, the way he played, and the way he showed energy, it feels he could've easily played for two years,” he added while analysing Virat's performance after the encounter.

Shubman Gill has been appointed as India's 37th Test captain as chief selector Ajit Agarkar announced the 18-member squad on Saturday for the crucial five-match tour of England, starting on June 20. Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has been named as the vice-captain.

The Agarkar-led selection committee, along with BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia as the meeting convener, picked the squad in a meeting at the BCCI HQ in Mumbai, before announcing it in a formal press conference addressed by him and Shiv Sunder Das.

"We discussed every option that's there, over the last year or so, we've looked at Shubman at various times. Taken a lot of feedback from the dressing room. Very young, but there's been improvement.”

“We're hopeful he's the guy. He's a terrific player, our best wishes to him. You don't pick captains for one tour or two tours. We've seen some progress over the last year or two with him. No doubt it's going to be as tough as it gets," said Agarkar on Gill's elevation as captain.

Gill has played as an opener and number three batter for India in Tests, and he now takes up the leadership role after Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from the format earlier this month.

In 32 Tests, Gill has scored 1893 runs at an average of 35.1, with five centuries and seven fifties against his name.

(With IANS inputs)