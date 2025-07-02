Vaibhav Suryavanshi is on a roll in England where India U19 are currently playing an ODI series against England U19. After quickfire 48 and 45 in the first two ODIS, Suryavanshi went a notch higher in the third ODI in Northampton scoring a 31-ball 86 ball. Suryavanshi reached the 50-run mark in just 20 balls to become the second fastest Indian U19 batter to score a half-century. Rishabh Pant is the fastest India U19 batter to score a half-century - an 18-ball fifty against Nepal in 2016.

Suryavanshi's innings included nine sixes and six fours.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashes back to back sixes! pic.twitter.com/lyIURNP84q — Sports Culture (@SportsCulture24) July 2, 2025

Vaibhav Suryavanshi's Explosive Knock Lights Up the Game



-86 runs off just 32 balls

-6 fours & 9 sixes

-SR: 277



Vaibhav is playing T20 in One day. pic.twitter.com/Ve8whTxFFM — Varun Giri (@Varungiri0) July 2, 2025

Earlier, the second Youth ODI encounter between India U19 and England U19 on Monday witnessed a fiery exchange as pacer Jack Home gave a send-off to Vaibhav Suryavanshi. Suryavanshi, the 14-year-old sensation who impressed everyone during IPL 2025, looked in brilliant touch as he slammed 45 off just 34 deliveries. It looked like the youngster was destined for a massive knock but he was caught in the deep off the bowling of Home. The England pacer was ecstatic after taking the wicket as he stopped right in front of the batter and gave him a passionate send-off. Vaibhav was visibly disappointed by the dismissal as he stood at the crease for some time before making his way back to the dressing room.

In the same match, Somerset's wicketkeeper-batter Thomas Rew delivered a stunning performance, scoring a blistering 131 to guide England Under-19s to a thrilling one-wicket victory over India in the second Youth ODI at Northampton. His innings not only anchored England's chase but also saw him break the record for the fastest century by an England U-19 player, according to ESPNcricinfo.

Rew reached his hundred in just 73 balls, eclipsing the previous mark held by Ben Foakes, who hit a 79-ball century against New Zealand in 2012. His knock came off 89 deliveries and featured 16 boundaries and six towering sixes, combining raw power with elegant strokeplay.

The England skipper stitched together a crucial 123-run stand with Lancashire's Rocky Flintoff (39), stabilising the innings after a shaky start. However, a flurry of late wickets left England in a precarious position, nine down, with seven runs needed off the final over. Showing great composure under pressure, Middlesex's Seb Morgan struck a boundary to seal the win with three balls to spare, levelling the five-match series at 1-1.

