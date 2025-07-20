India all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy is set to be ruled for the remainder of the ongoing England tour. This comes as another blow for Team India ahead of the Manchester Test, starting July 23, with pacers Arshdeep Singh and Akash Deep also doubtful for the game at Old Trafford having picked up injuries while training. Sources have told NDTV that Reddy has been ruled out for the remaining matches as he has suffered a knee injury while training at the gym, with scans later revealing a ligament tear.

So far, Reddy has played played two matches after missing out the opener in Leeds. His performances have been far from impressive.

In the second Test at Edbaston, he scored a solitary run in both the innings and also failed to pick up a wicket.

In the third Test at Lord's, with Reddy managed 43 runs across both the innings and picked up three wickets.

The sources also confirmed that Reddy skipped the nets on Sunday, alongside Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah and Washington Sundar.

On Sunday, the Indian players and head coach Gautam Gambhir met with the Manchester United players at the Red Devils' training facility.

During the meet-up, Team India vice-captain and wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant gifted a signed bat to Manchester United football team captain Bruno Fernandes.

India's right-arm seamer Mohammed Siraj was also bowling to a Manchester United defender, Harry Maguire. However, Reddy was nowhere to be spotted.

Anshul Kamboj has been added to the squad as an injury replacement and was spotted with the rest of the Indian team as they met Fernandes and co.

Recapping the Lord's Test of the ongoing series, an unfortunate dismissal of Mohammed Siraj at the hands of Shoaib Bashir, with the ball rolling back into the stumps after a landing on the pitch, marked the end of India's stubborn resistance at Lord's, with Ravindra Jadeja left stranded following a heartbreaking 22-run loss.

India lost the match despite dominating England for large parts of the game, with Jasprit Bumrah being one of the standout performers. He took seven wickets, including a five-wicket haul in the first innings.

(With ANI Inputs)