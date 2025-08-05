Sunil Gavaskar, former India captain and one of the most vocal supporters of the side, was a jovial man on Monday after Shubman Gill and Co. did the unthinkable at The Oval. Despite having only 35 runs to defend and four wickets to take on the final day of the 5th Test match against England to draw the series, Indian bowlers turned up in an unprecedented manner. Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna's deliveries looked unplayable as England's resistance could not even last one full hour. Ultimately, India won the contest by six runs - the narrowest margin by which the team has ever won a

Test match.

Gavaskar could not control his emotions after the win. He sang and danced. a video of the great singing 'Mere desh ki dharti has gone viral.



Meanwhile, Gavaskar said Siraj has "debunked forever this business of workload", , questioning the concept by asserting that playing for the country should be enough to "forget the aches", something that soldiers guarding the nation are doing routinely.

Siraj played all five Tests of the just-concluded drawn series against England and bowled 185.3 overs in total, picking up 23 wickets in all. However, pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was available for only three of the games, skipping the must-win fifth Test at The Oval as part of his workload management.

Gavaskar, however, made it clear that his criticism was not directed at Bumrah, saying that his was a case of "injury management" more than anything else.

"When you are playing for your country, forget the aches and the pains. On the border, do you think that the jawans are complaining about cold? What did Rishabh Pant show you? He came out to bat with a fracture. That is what you expect from the players. Playing cricket for India is an honour," Gavaskar told 'India Today'.

"You are representing 140 crore people and that is what we saw in Mohammed Siraj. I think Siraj bowled his heart out, and he debunked forever this business of workload.