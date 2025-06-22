India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant impressed everyone with his unorthodox hitting on Day 2 of the first Test against England in Leeds. Pant smashed 134 runs, consisting of 12 boundaries and six maximums. His fearless approach trouble the England bowlers as looked completely clueless against him. Pant, along with skipper Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal, propelled India to a whopping total of 471 in the first innings. However, there was one bowler who particularly created a lot of trouble for Pant, and he was pacer Josh Tongue.

Tongue delivered back-to-back in-swingers to Pant, which gave him a lot of body blows. However in the 108th over, one of the Tongue's delivery went straight and hit Pant on his leg. As soon as he was hit, Pant was seen touching his leg in pain.

He even went on to tell about his condition to his teammate Ravindra Jadeja, who was standing at the non-striker's end. "Suja diya isne maar maar ke. Same hi jagah maar raha hai. (My leg has swollen by his continous hitting. He is hitting on the same spot again and again)."

Interestingly, Tongue's strategy paid off on the very next ball as he trapped Pant in front of the stumps and he was declared LBW out. Later in the game, Tongue also went to dismiss Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, and Prasidh Krishna too.

India squandered the advantage in the first session on Day 2 as the side lost four wickets in the last half an hour. Shubman Gill (147), Karun Nair (0), Rishabh Pant (134) and Shardul Thakur (1) all lost their wickets.

A century by Ollie Pope and his partnership with Ben Duckett helped England put up a strong reply against India in their first innings, ending the final session of day two of the first Test on a high.

England earlier made a strong comeback, dismissing India for 471 after the visitors had ended the day yesterday on 359 for three and looked poised for a huge score. At the end of the second day's play, England were 209/3, with Pope (100*) and Harry Brook (0*) unbeaten. They trail by 262 runs.

