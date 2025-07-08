Star India batter Virat Kohli made the headlines with his presence at a Wimbledon match of tennis great Novak Djokovic on Monday. Kohli, who is popular for attending the SW19 matches, was seen with his wife Anushka Sharma during the game. The pictures of the couple's presence went viral on social media like a wildfire as the fans were left awestruck on getting some glimpse of the star batter, who has now retired from Test cricket. However, Kohli was not the only cricketer who attended the Wimbledon match on Monday as Rishabh Pant also marked his presence.

Pant, who is currently playing for India in the ongoing five-match Test series against England, was spotted during a Wimbledon match.

In the pictures going viral on social media, Pant was seen smartly dressed, donning a striped suit and a tie. However, his spectacles were like a cherry on the cake.

Wimbledon posted second time for Rishabh Pant pic.twitter.com/YZS8H1OgyZ — Riseup Pant (@riseup_pant17) July 8, 2025

Apart from Pant, England batter Joe Root, former pacer James Anderson, and West Indies great Brian Lara were also spotted in SW19.

Talking about Pant, the wicketkeeper-batter is impressing everyone with his fiery form in the ongoing Tests against England.

He surpassed MS Dhoni to reach a new milestone. Pant achieved the feat on Day 4 of India's second Test match against England at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Pant became the first Asian wicketkeeper to score 2,000 Test runs in South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia (SENA). After managing 25 runs in the first innings of the second Test, the southpaw delivered an entertaining, counter-attacking and crucial 65 in 58 balls, with eight fours and three sixes.

Now in 28 SENA Tests, Pant has scored 2,023 runs at an average of 41.28, with six centuries and six fifties in 52 innings and a best score of 159 not out. Pant surpassed Dhoni to become the Asian wicketkeeper with most runs in SENA countries.