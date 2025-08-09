Shubman Gill had a memorable campaign at the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. Not only did he score a record 754 runs in the five Tests, but also ensured that his debut series as India Test captain go down in history as one of the most fiercely contested five-match contest in history. Now, Shubman Gill towered over others off the field too. In the #RedforRuth special timed auction of match worn team memorabilia, featuring match worn signed shirts and caps from both the England and India Cricket Teams, Gill's jersey fetched the highest price.

Gill's jersey was auctioned for GBP 4600 (approx Rs 5.41 lakh), Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah's jersies were auctioned for GBP 4200 (Rs 4.94 lakh), Rishabh Pant's for GBP 3400 (Rs 4 lakh), KL Rahul's GBP 4000 (Rs 4.70 lakh). Interestingly, the highest price for a England player's jersey was that of Joe Root - GBP 3800 (Rs 4.47 lakh) - which was much lesser that many of his Indian counterparts. Ben Stokes' jersey was auctioned for GBP 3400 (Rs 4 lakh).

Former India wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel believes Test skipper Shubman Gill answered all challenges and questions through his prolific run-scoring spree during the recently drawn Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series against England.

Gill's first assignment as India's Test captain ended in the visitors' forcing the scoreline to be at 2-2 in the five-match series in England. He was also the leading run scorer in the series, finishing with a whopping 754 runs in 10 innings at an average of 75.40, including hitting four centuries and was adjudged as India's Player of the Series.

“Four centuries, an average of 75.40, and more than 750 runs — all scored across different conditions. Earlier, when he walked out to bat, there were questions: Will he be able to perform in the SENA countries? Can he deliver consistently? But look at the answers he's given. 147 runs in the first innings at Headingley.”

“In the second innings, people said he threw his wicket away after that big score. Then came 269 runs in the first innings at Edgbaston. Again, the talk was that it might prove to be less, but he followed it up with 161 in the second innings.”

“In the third Test, he got out early in both innings, and questions about his form began again, even though he had already scored 430 runs in the previous match. And then came that hundred in Manchester, in a match India needed to draw. Whenever there's been a challenge, whenever questions have been asked, Gill has answered them perfectly with his bat,” said Patel on JioHotstar.

With IANS inputs