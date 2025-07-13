With one innings and two Tests still go in the England series, the Indian team has shattered a huge record in Test cricket history. Before the start of the third Test, West Indies and New Zealand jointly held the record for hitting the most sixes in a single away Test series. However, in the middle of the 5-match Test assignment against England, Shubman Gill's side has already broken the record. While West Indies and New Zealand held the top spot with a figure of 32 sixes, Team India has already hit 36 maximums in the series.

The likes of Rishabh Pant (2), Ravindra Jadeja (1), Nitish Reddy (1) and Akash Deep (1) contributed to India's tally, taking the overall total to 36. With the series standing at the half-way mark, it wouldn't be a surprise if India's overall tally goes beyond 50.

As for the match, England openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett survived a spicy start to the second innings to reach 2/0 at stumps after bowling out India for 387, also their first innings score, on Day Three of the third Test in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series at the Lord's on Saturday.

India were very much primed to take the lead after KL Rahul hit exactly 100 runs, while Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja made 74 and 72, respectively. But India lost their last four wickets for 11 runs to be bowled out for 387, the score which England made in their first innings.

For the hosts, Chris Woakes was the standout bowler with 3-84 and ensured that the game's fate would be decided via a second innings shootout. With 10 minutes left at the end of day three's play, tempers began to flare up as Crawley pulled away four times before facing the third ball from Jasprit Bumrah.

A few choice words were exchanged by India skipper Shubman Gill, who believed England were employing time-wasting tactics. Crawley was then hit on the glove, so he took the moment to check his hand and called for the physio.

Things began to heat up again as Gill made a sarcastic clap and gestured towards the pavilion, even as Crawley was checked for his injury, before being beaten by a seaming away delivery from Bumrah to end a fascinating day's play.

With IANS Inputs