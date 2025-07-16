Former Indian cricket team Mohammad Kaif criticised Shubman Gill's attitude during the third Test match against England at Lord's. Following India's narrow loss, Kaif took to social media to point out that Gill's on-field spat with Zak Crawley charged England and motivated Ben Stokes to bowl a stunning spell that worked wonders for the hosts. Gill accused Crawley of wasting time towards the end of Day 3 and even got into a war of words with the England batter. However, the attitude did not help India as Stokes and Co came up with a more aggressive mindset and ended up clinching the encounter by 22 runs.

"Shubman Gill's fight with Zak Crawley charged England. After Edgbaston, there were questions about their batting, bowling and captaincy. But that incident fired up Stokes and he bowled an inspiring spells. It is wise to stick to the attitude that works for you. Gill will learn this the hard way," Kaif wrote on X.

Shubman Gill didn't look as "technically tight" and lacked the usual calm when he came out to bat in the second innings of the third Test, said former England captain Michael Vaughan even as he praised the visitors' fighting spirit on the last day at Lord's.

Gill has looked in great touch in the series, scoring a century in the first Test at Headingley and then breaking a plethora of records on way to a century and double ton in Birmingham, which India won by 336 runs. However, he could only manage 16 and 6 in the Lord's Test, which India lost by 22 runs despite a fight-back by all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and the tail-enders.

"When things got spicy on the third evening, I felt that brought the best out of England for the remainder of the game. Shubman Gill did not look as technically tight or calm as usual when he came out to bat on the fourth evening, but his team fought so hard on Monday in a fabulous Test," said Vaughan in his column in 'The Telegraph'.

(With PTI inputs)