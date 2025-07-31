Batter Shubman Gill surpassed legendary compatriot Sunil Gavaskar for most runs by an Indian captain in a Test series. Gill accomplished this milestone during his side's fifth Test against England at The Oval in London. At the end of the first session, Gill was unbeaten at 15 in 23 balls, with three fours. So far in the series, Gill has scored 737 runs in nine innings at an average of 92.12, with four centuries in nine innings and his best score of 269. He is the highest run-getter in the series. In 1978-79, Gavaskar had scored 732 runs during a home series against the West Indies, during six Tests and nine innings at an average of 91.50, with four centuries and a fifty. His best score was 205.

He is also currently just 38 more runs from becoming the Indian with the most runs in a bilateral Test series, a record which Gavaskar holds for most runs by an Indian during a bilateral series, with 774 runs in four Tests against the West Indies away from home in 1971 series, at an average of 154.80, with four centuries and three fifties and a best score of 220.

At the end of the first session, India was 72/2, with Sai Sudharsan (25*) and Gill (15*) unbeaten. India lost openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (2) and KL Rahul (14) early, reduced to 38/2.

England won the toss and opted to field first. The series is currently in England's favour by 2-1.

England (Playing XI): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope(c), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Smith(w), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Jamie Overton, Josh Tongue

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel(w), Washington Sundar, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj.