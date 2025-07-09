India head coach Gautam Gambhir was spotted in an intense discussion with his coaching staff as the 'first look ' of the Lord's pitch for the second Test against England came out. Gambhir's Team India had to really produce its A-game to bounce back in the Edgbaston Test. However, after calling the second Test pitch a 'subcontinent' wicket, England seem to have reverted to green tops in their bid to gain advantage over the tourists once again this series, forcing the Indian think tank to reassess its strategies.

Ahead of the second Test at Lord's, Gambhir was spotted engaging in a fiery discussion with his coaching staff, as per a report in the Times of India. With the team set to welcome Bumrah again in the playing XI, Gambhir was keen to lay out his plans to exploit the conditions at the venue, with the aim of taking a 2-1 lead in the series.

"The intensity of the chat, combined with the visibly green top, suggests that India's strategy may revolve around exploiting any assistance for their quicks," the report read.

Earlier in the press conference, India's batting coach Sitanshu Kotak said that the pitch looks extremely green at present, but some grass is expected to be shaved off before the match begins.

"Pitch is very green. We will get an idea after they cut the grass tomorrow. Can expect help for bowlers... mindset will be key for the batters," he said. "Can expect help for bowlers... mindset will be key for the batters."

Despite the pace-friendly nature of the pitch, Kotak expects Indian batters to do well at the Lord's.

"Indian batters are very skilled. Without doing anything extra, they are scoring close to four," he said. "This wicket will be challenging, but not thinking too much about it."

It has also been learned, as per a report in RevSportz, that Jasprit Bumrah bowled full throttle for about 45 minutes in the optional practice session while a number of other starts decided to give it a miss.

The likes of Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, KL Rahul, and Yashasvi Jaiswal reportedly skipped their training.