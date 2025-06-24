The Indian cricket team stars were left miffed in the first session of the fifth day of the first Test against England. The reason was the ball in play. With Indian bowlers left frustrated after England openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett plundered runs at will chasing a target of 371, there was another subplot brewing. The Indian players repeatedly pleaded with umpires Chris Gaffaney and Paul Reiffel to change the ball as they thought it had lost shape. KL Rahul, Shardul Thakur, Shubman Gill were all left frustrated as the umpires did not pay heed to their request.

After finally, the ball failed to clear the gauge test and was changed. Right after that Ravindra Jadeja walked up to one of the umpires and did a first pump. Notably, in the first innings also, the Indian players were left miffed due to the condition of the ball.

After numerous attempts, India got to change the ball. Let's see if it turns the fortune. pic.twitter.com/zlWLREwYLk — 🇳🇵 (@ya5hpal) June 24, 2025

Indian bowlers failed get a breakthrough as England reached 117 for no loss at lunch on the fifth and final day, chasing 371 to win in the first Test in Leeds on Tuesday.

Resuming at 21/0, England openers made a cautious start but picked up the scoring rate to add another 96 runs unscathed in the first session's play.

Zak Crawley was batting on 42 (93 balls, 4x4s) while his partner Ben Duckett was on 64 not out off 89 balls with eight fours as England needed another 254 runs with two remaining sessions left in the game.

Brief scores: India 471 & 364 lead England 465 & 117/0 in 30 overs (Zak Crawley 42 not out, Ben Duckett 64 not out) by 254 runs.