Former Indian cricket team wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik criticised Shubman Gill and Gautam Gambhir for under-utilising Shardul Thakur during the first Test encounter against England. Shardul was included for the playing XI as an all-rounder but he failed to score runs with the bat. Even when it came to bowling, he conceded 38 runs without taking a single wicket in 6 overs. Karthik said that it makes no sense to include Shardul in the team if the team management cannot trust his bowling.

"The Shardul Thakur decision that Team India's management needs to look at - If they are not going to trust his bowling, why are they playing him? That is definitely an issue. If you are not going to trust a bowler, why have you played him? I understand when you play four fast bowlers, you are not going to give equal opportunity for Shardul," Karthik said on Cricbuzz.

"When he did bowl, he did not bowl very nicely, but to give six overs when you have bowled so much is not a great picture. I feel bad for Shardul but I can understand what a Shubman is thinking. He is able to create more pressure on England when the other bowlers are bowling." he added.

Former India batter Aakash Chopra also echoed similar sentiments during his analysis on YouTube as he said that although Shardul was chosen by the team, they have not shown faith in him.

"I am thinking about Shardul Thakur's utilisation. They have selected him, but haven't shown faith in him. Of course, he bowled a few overs and was very expensive, but then you didn't bowl him at all for long spells. All bowlers bowled 20-plus overs, but Shardul Thakur was in single digits," Chopra said.

"The second new ball came, the first new ball came and went, the ball became old as well, but either it is underutilization of resources or the second thing could be that you don't have faith in him, and that is a bigger concern. Why did you play him if you don't have faith in him?" he added.