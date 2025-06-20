Shubman Gill is all set to become India's youngest captain in the 21st century in the first Test against England, beginning from June 20. Gill, at the age of 25, has been viewed as the long-term captaincy prospect following the retirement of Rohit Sharma from Test cricket. While it is impossible to not carry the weight of expectation on your shoulders, former India cricketer and reputed pundit Sanjay Manjrekar believes that Gill won't feel the pressure. He also suggested that head coach Gautam Gambhir will share a better relationship with Gill than he did with Rohit.

"The advantage that Shubman Gill has is that they have nothing to lose. The big names have gone, Jasprit Bumrah is not the captain, it's almost like he had to do the job. So he's not going to feel the pressure," Manjrekar said, speaking on ESPNcricinfo.

"Because the selectors have made such a big call, they'll back him and be supportive," Manjrekar added.

Manjrekar also explained why he feels Gambhir will enjoy working with Gill.

"Gautam Gambhir, as coach, will enjoy a young captain with him. You can see him as coach when he's with Suryakumar Yadav as India captain versus him with Rohit Sharma. There is going to be a better relationship between the captain and the coach," Manjrekar reasoned.

Shubman Gill is embracing the challenge of England's ever-changing weather as he prepares to lead India for the first time in a Test series, while senior batter KL Rahul is equally enthusiastic about playing in English conditions.

The five-Test series starting at Headingley on Friday marks a generational shift in Indian cricket, with Gill taking over as the new red-ball captain.

Veterans Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and R Ashwin are no longer part of the Test setup, having announced their retirements.

From the old guard, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul, Rishabh Pant, who is the vice-captain, remain, providing a blend of experience alongside the new leadership group.

In a video shared by the BCCI on 'X', several Indian players, including skipper Gill, shared what comes to mind when they think of playing in England.

"Dukes ball, that's number one. The weather, which is always changing, that's exciting and tough. And just the atmosphere of the crowd," Gill said.

Rahul added: "Playing Test cricket here excites me. The English summer here is different from what we get back home, it's something that I enjoy playing cricket in. When the sun is out it's great to play cricket. The third thing is the options for restaurants and food."

With PTI inputs